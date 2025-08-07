Earnings Outlook For Gray Television

Gray Television GTN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Gray Television will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.26.

Anticipation surrounds Gray Television's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.22, leading to a 2.76% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Gray Television's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.45 1.27 0.92 0.09 EPS Actual -0.23 1.59 0.86 0.09 Price Change % -3.0% -3.0% -26.0% -2.0%

Performance of Gray Television Shares

Shares of Gray Television were trading at $4.42 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Gray Television

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Gray Television.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Gray Television, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $4.5, suggesting a potential 1.81% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of AMC Networks and Sinclair, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for AMC Networks, with an average 1-year price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential 30.09% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Sinclair, with an average 1-year price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential 322.4% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for AMC Networks and Sinclair are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity E W Scripps Neutral -6.60% $207.24M -2.09% AMC Networks Underperform -6.91% $287.89M 2.20% Sinclair Buy -2.76% $358M -30.62%

Key Takeaway:

Gray Television is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit and return on equity.

Delving into Gray Television's Background

Gray Media Inc is a multimedia company. The company owns and operates local television stations and digital assets. It also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with digital products and services. Its additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios.

Key Indicators: Gray Television's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Gray Television's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.98%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Gray Television's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -2.81%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gray Television's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.48%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gray Television's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.21%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.11.

