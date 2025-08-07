A Look Ahead: Docebo's Earnings Forecast

Docebo DCBO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Docebo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20.

Anticipation surrounds Docebo's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Docebo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.26 0.17 0.17 EPS Actual 0.27 0.28 0.27 0.26 Price Change % -17.0% -14.000000000000002% 1.0% 0.0%

Docebo Share Price Analysis

Shares of Docebo were trading at $30.16 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Docebo visit their earnings calendar on our site.

