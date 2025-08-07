Earnings Outlook For Koppers Hldgs

Koppers Hldgs KOP will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-08. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Koppers Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49.

The announcement from Koppers Hldgs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.15, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Koppers Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.91 1.30 1.27 EPS Actual 0.71 0.77 1.37 1.36 Price Change % 3.0% -0.0% -2.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Koppers Hldgs were trading at $32.44 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Koppers Hldgs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Koppers Hldgs.

The consensus rating for Koppers Hldgs is Outperform, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $64.0, there's a potential 97.29% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kronos Worldwide, Tronox Holdings and Orion, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Sell trajectory for Kronos Worldwide, with an average 1-year price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential 76.11% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Tronox Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $5.89, suggesting a potential 81.84% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Orion, with an average 1-year price target of $12.5, suggesting a potential 61.47% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Kronos Worldwide, Tronox Holdings and Orion, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Koppers Holdings Outperform -8.26% $105.80M -2.82% Kronos Worldwide Sell 2.30% $106.80M 2.18% Tronox Holdings Neutral -10.85% $79M -5.06% Orion Buy -5.01% $98.10M 1.93%

Key Takeaway:

Koppers Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

Delving into Koppers Hldgs's Background

Koppers Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds used in markets such as railroad, aluminum and steel, agriculture, utilities, and residential lumber. The company is organized into three business segments: railroad and utility products and services, performance chemicals, and carbon materials and chemicals. Its product portfolio includes treated and untreated wood products like crossties used in railroads, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds such as creosote used in the treatment of wood crossties, among others. The majority of its revenue comes from the company's railroad and utility products and services segment, and more than half of the company's revenue is earned in the United States.

Key Indicators: Koppers Hldgs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Koppers Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -8.26%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Koppers Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.04% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Koppers Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -2.82%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Koppers Hldgs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.74%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Koppers Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.15. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

