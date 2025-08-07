Preview: Plains GP Holdings's Earnings

Plains GP Holdings PAGP will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-08. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Plains GP Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42.

The announcement from Plains GP Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Plains GP Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.46 0.29 0.29 EPS Actual 0.42 -0.05 0.17 0.20 Price Change % -3.0% -2.0% -3.0% -3.0%

Performance of Plains GP Holdings Shares

Shares of Plains GP Holdings were trading at $19.29 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

