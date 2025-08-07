A Preview Of Atmus Filtration Techs's Earnings

Atmus Filtration Techs ATMU is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-08. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Atmus Filtration Techs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66.

Atmus Filtration Techs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Atmus Filtration Techs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.52 0.49 0.56 EPS Actual 0.63 0.58 0.61 0.71 Price Change % 2.0% -4.0% 7.000000000000001% 3.0%

Performance of Atmus Filtration Techs Shares

Shares of Atmus Filtration Techs were trading at $37.6 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.69%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Atmus Filtration Techs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Atmus Filtration Techs.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Atmus Filtration Techs, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $39.0, suggesting a potential 3.72% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Terex, REV Group and Trinity Indus, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Terex, with an average 1-year price target of $56.14, suggesting a potential 49.31% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for REV Group, with an average 1-year price target of $43.2, suggesting a potential 14.89% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Trinity Indus, with an average 1-year price target of $24.0, suggesting a potential 36.17% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Terex, REV Group and Trinity Indus, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Atmus Filtration Techs Neutral -2.37% $110.50M 18.14% Terex Neutral 7.60% $291M 3.78% REV Group Buy 1.98% $95.70M 4.83% Trinity Indus Neutral -39.84% $133.40M 1.37%

Key Takeaway:

Atmus Filtration Techs ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. The company is at the top for Return on Equity. The consensus rating for Atmus Filtration Techs is neutral.

Delving into Atmus Filtration Techs's Background

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc manufactures filtration products for on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company designs and manufactures Developed filtration products, principally under the Fleetguard brand, that enable lower emissions and provide asset protection. The company designs, manufactures, and sells filters, coolants, and chemical products. The company offers products including air filtration, coolants and chemicals, crankcase ventilation, fuel filtration, fuel cells, lube filtration, and others.

A Deep Dive into Atmus Filtration Techs's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Atmus Filtration Techs's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.37% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Atmus Filtration Techs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.73%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atmus Filtration Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 18.14%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atmus Filtration Techs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.7%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.37, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

