What to Expect from Sotera Health's Earnings

Sotera Health SHC will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-08. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Sotera Health to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

Investors in Sotera Health are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 2.31% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Sotera Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.20 0.18 0.16 EPS Actual 0.14 0.21 0.17 0.19 Price Change % 2.0% 2.0% 4.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of Sotera Health's Stock

Shares of Sotera Health were trading at $11.06 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.96%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Sotera Health

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Sotera Health.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Sotera Health, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $13.0, suggesting a potential 17.54% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Adaptive Biotechnologies, Bruker and 10x Genomics, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Adaptive Biotechnologies, with an average 1-year price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential 33.36% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Bruker, with an average 1-year price target of $45.86, suggesting a potential 314.65% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for 10x Genomics, with an average 1-year price target of $12.56, suggesting a potential 13.56% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Adaptive Biotechnologies, Bruker and 10x Genomics are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sotera Health Outperform 2.56% $135.43M -3.24% Adaptive Biotechnologies Buy 36.33% $40.88M -13.84% Bruker Neutral -0.50% $391.20M 0.42% 10x Genomics Neutral 9.84% $105.44M -4.85%

Key Takeaway:

Sotera Health ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Sotera Health's performance is weaker compared to its peers in these key financial metrics.

Discovering Sotera Health: A Closer Look

Sotera Health Co provides sterilization, analytical lab testing, and advisory services to help ensure that medical, pharmaceutical and food products are safe for healthcare practitioners, patients, and consumers. The company operates in three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. Sterigenics provides outsourced terminal sterilization and irradiation services for medical device, pharmaceutical, food safety, and applications; Nordion provides Co-60 and gamma irradiators, which are the key components to the gamma sterilization process; and Nelson Labs provides outsourced microbiological and analytical chemistry testing for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. Its geographical segments are the United States, Canada, Europe and other regions.

Financial Insights: Sotera Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Sotera Health displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.56%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sotera Health's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -5.21%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sotera Health's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.24%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sotera Health's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.67, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

