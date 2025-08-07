What to Expect from Essent Group's Earnings

Essent Group ESNT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Essent Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70.

The market awaits Essent Group's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Essent Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.65 1.65 1.73 1.68 EPS Actual 1.69 1.58 1.65 1.91 Price Change % -0.0% -3.0% -10.0% -2.0%

Tracking Essent Group's Stock Performance

Shares of Essent Group were trading at $57.85 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.25%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Essent Group

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Essent Group.

Analysts have provided Essent Group with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $65.0, suggesting a potential 12.36% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and PennyMac Financial Servs, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and PennyMac Financial Servs are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PennyMac Financial Servs Outperform 30.23% $483.44M 3.44%

Key Takeaway:

Essent Group ranks in the middle among peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but at the top for Return on Equity.

Delving into Essent Group's Background

Essent Group Ltd serves the housing finance industry by providing private mortgage insurance, reinsurance, risk management products, title insurance, and settlement services to mortgage lenders, borrowers, and investors to support homeownership. It provides credit protection to lenders and mortgage investors by covering a portion of the unpaid principal balance of a mortgage and certain related expenses in the event of a default. By providing capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, the company allows lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners.

Breaking Down Essent Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Essent Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.63% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Essent Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 54.13% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Essent Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.45%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Essent Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.09.

To track all earnings releases for Essent Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

