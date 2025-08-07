Algonquin Power Earnings Preview

Algonquin Power AQN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that Algonquin Power will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.
Algonquin Power bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Historical Earnings Performance
The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.
Here's a look at Algonquin Power's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.08
|0.09
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|0.06
|0.08
|0.09
|Price Change %
|10.0%
|0.0%
|-0.0%
|-13.0%
Market Performance of Algonquin Power's Stock
Shares of Algonquin Power were trading at $5.9 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.
