Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell • GoHealth GOCO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.60 per share on revenue of $111.43 million. • Toyota Motor TM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.67 per share on revenue of $82.62 billion. • LexinFintech Holdings LX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • Warby Parker WRBY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $212.99 million. • Advanced Drainage Systems WMS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $805.97 million. • Talen Energy TLN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $469.91 million. • Tecnoglass TGLS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $246.19 million. • Ralph Lauren RL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.49 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion. • Chicago Atlantic Real REFI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $14.04 million. • Peloton Interactive PTON is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $580.36 million. • United Parks & Resorts PRKS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $498.43 million. • Insulet PODD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $613.55 million. • NeueHealth NEUE is likely to report quarterly loss at $3.42 per share on revenue of $249.50 million. • Martin Marietta Materials MLM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.28 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion. • mF International MFI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion. • Lifetime Brands LCUT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $137.94 million. • KeyCorp KEY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion. • Hertz Global Holdings HTZ is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion. • Liberty Media FWONK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion. • DigitalBridge Gr DBRG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $102.02 million. • Celsius Holdings CELH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $650.79 million. • Arhaus ARHS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $334.63 million. • Warner Bros. Discovery WBD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $9.83 billion. • Walker & Dunlop WD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $276.57 million. • Vistra VST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $4.86 billion. • Sempra SRE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion. • SharkNinja SN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion. • Construction Partners ROAD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $776.13 million. • Papa John's International PZZA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $515.78 million. • D-Wave Quantum QBTS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.53 million. • PENN Entertainment PENN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion. • Olaplex Hldgs OLPX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $100.61 million. • LifeStance Health Gr LFST is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $345.25 million. • Jumia Technologies JMIA is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Hut 8 HUT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $49.00 million. • Hyatt Hotels H is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion. • Liberty Media FWONA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion. • Datadog DDOG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $790.85 million. • Crocs CROX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.03 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion. • Cogent Comms Hldgs CCOI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.08 per share on revenue of $246.83 million. • Akebia Therapeutics AKBA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $47.06 million. • Where Food Comes From WFCF is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Perma-Fix Envirn Servs PESI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $16.40 million. • KVH Industries KVHI is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • Dentsply Sirona XRAY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $933.08 million. • Vital Farms VITL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $170.23 million. • US Foods Hldg USFD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $10.18 billion. • UWM Holdings UWMC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $671.13 million. • Targa Resources TRGP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $4.87 billion. • Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion. • Tegna TGNA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $671.59 million. • BlackRock TCP Cap TCPC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $54.79 million. • Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $738.43 million. • Somnigroup International SGI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion. • Sabre SABR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $725.46 million. • Restaurant Brands Intl QSR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion. • Primo Brands PRMB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion. • Prestige Consumer PBH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $260.98 million. • Nexstar Media Gr NXST is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.79 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion. • Nova NVMI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $215.43 million. • Intellia Therapeutics NTLA is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.02 per share on revenue of $12.51 million. • Marcus & Millichap MMI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $163.55 million. • Maximus MMS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion. • Eli Lilly LLY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.60 per share on revenue of $14.70 billion. • Cheniere Energy LNG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $4.23 billion. • Liberty Broadband LBRDA is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • Kimbell Royalty Partners KRP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $81.49 million. • Kenvue KVUE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion. • Kelly Services KELYA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion. • Insmed INSM is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.31 per share on revenue of $103.96 million. • Immunocore Holdings IMCR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $92.59 million. • Granite Const GVA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion. • Evergy EVRG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion. • EPAM Systems EPAM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.40 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion. • Elanco Animal Health ELAN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion. • Ecovyst ECVT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $204.68 million. • Ducommun DCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $199.14 million. • Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $180.90 million. • Canadian Natural Res CNQ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion. • Century Casinos CNTY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $150.42 million. • Cipher Mining CIFR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $49.62 million. • Constellation Energy CEG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $4.95 billion. • Brookfield BN is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Better Home & Finance BETR is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.18 per share on revenue of $48.84 million. • ATS ATS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $634.15 million. • Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $60.90 million. • Oxford Square Cap OXSQ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $10.00 million. • OptimumBank Hldgs OPHC is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • Precision BioSciences DTIL is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.36 per share on revenue of $9.24 million. • Marketwise MKTW is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Mogo MOGO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $14.20 million. • Aemetis AMTX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $79.67 million. • NexGen Energy NXE is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • Tile Shop Holdings TTSH is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • Amylyx Pharmaceuticals AMLX is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Live Ventures LIVE is likely to report earnings for its third quarter. • Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Wheels Up Experience UP is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • InflaRx IFRX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $120 thousand. • Xeris Biopharma Holdings XERS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $64.75 million. • Thermon Group Holdings THR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $122.93 million. • Regenxbio RGNX is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.08 per share on revenue of $35.36 million. • Target Hospitality TH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $56.43 million. • Perimeter Solutions PRM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $137.29 million. • Liberty Latin America LILAK is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Liberty Latin America LILA is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Acorn Energy ACFN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Nortech Systems NSYS is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • Ultralife ULBI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $51.00 million. • Genie Energy GNE is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • UroGen Pharma URGN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $23.66 million. • Phathom Pharmaceuticals PHAT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.88 per share on revenue of $35.85 million. • P10 PX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $71.41 million. • Pagaya Techs PGY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $324.44 million. • Kontoor Brands KTB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $631.22 million. • Haemonetics HAE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $304.08 million. • Equifax EFX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion. • Cars.com CARS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $179.58 million. • Burford Capital BUR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $151.77 million. • Appian APPN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $160.33 million. • Aspen Aerogels ASPN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $72.34 million. • ACI Worldwide ACIW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $380.49 million. • Warner Music Gr WMG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion. • Starwood Property Trust STWD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $458.65 million. • Priority Tech Holdings PRTH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $240.20 million. • ConocoPhillips COP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $14.91 billion. • BlackSky Technology BKSY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $22.18 million. • WhiteHorse Finance WHF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $19.25 million. • Modiv Industrial MDV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $11.82 million. • Advantage Solutions ADV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $819.72 million. • ProFrac Holding ACDC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $499.74 million. • Cronos Group CRON is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $40.60 million. • Establishment Labs Hldgs ESTA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $51.30 million. • Gogo GOGO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $220.07 million. • Teads Holding TEAD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $269.76 million. • MACOM Technology Solns MTSI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $249.96 million. • Nuvation Bio NUVB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.25 million. • YETI Holdings YETI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $461.53 million. • NCR Voyix VYX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $647.77 million. • SolarEdge Technologies SEDG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.98 per share on revenue of $274.18 million. • Installed Building Prods IBP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $712.37 million. • Hanesbrands HBI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $971.24 million. • Acushnet Holdings GOLF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $713.61 million. • Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF CAS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion. • Becton Dickinson BDX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.41 per share on revenue of $5.48 billion. • Atlanta Braves Holdings BATRA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $292.62 million. • Atlanta Braves Holdings BATRK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $297.97 million. • BCE BCE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $5.30 billion. • Altice USA ATUS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion. • Lee Enterprises LEE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $147.46 million. • One Stop Systems OSS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $13.37 million. • GCM Grosvenor GCMG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $117.92 million. • Achieve Life Sciences ACHV is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • Krispy Kreme DNUT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $379.91 million. • Global Partners GLP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $5.98 billion. • N-able NABL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $125.92 million. • Kelly Services KELYB is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Ligand Pharmaceuticals LGND is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $44.58 million. • Suburban Propane Partners SPH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $270.00 million. • Greystone Housing Impact GHI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $25.62 million. • RXO RXO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion. • Playtika Holding PLTK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $707.50 million. • MDU Resources Group MDU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $302.97 million. • Intuitive Machines LUNR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $67.59 million. • Liberty Broadband LBRDK is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • Enerflex EFXT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $680.72 million. • Zai Lab ZLAB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $126.09 million. • Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion. • Scienjoy Holding SJ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion. • Parker Hannifin PH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $7.08 per share on revenue of $5.10 billion. • NetScout Systems NTCT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $181.18 million. • Arbe Robotics ARBE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $223 thousand. • Backblaze BLZE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $35.43 million. • BARK BARK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $99.78 million. • Brilliant Earth Group BRLT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $103.72 million. • United Homes Gr UHG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • First Advantage FA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $382.87 million. • Janus Intl Gr JBI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $215.44 million. • Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $535.73 million. • Kaltura KLTR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $43.68 million. • Privia Health Gr PRVA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $467.58 million. • Viatris VTRS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion. • Sunrise Realty Trust SUNS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $5.63 million. • Real Brokerage REAX is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • Liquidity Services LQDT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $120.41 million. • Himax Techs HIMX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $209.36 million. • Enovis ENOV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $554.54 million. • Americold Realty Trust COLD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $645.25 million. • CION Invt CION is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $53.64 million. • ALLETE ALE is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • QVC Group QVCGA is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • HUTCHMED (China) HCM is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. Companies Reporting After The Bell • Block XYZ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $6.30 billion. • Take-Two Interactive TTWO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion. • Sight Sciences SGHT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $18.15 million. • Relmada Therapeutics RLMD is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Performant Healthcare PHLT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $33.79 million. • Nektar Therapeutics NKTR is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.12 per share on revenue of $9.96 million. • Motorola Solutions MSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.24 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion. • Monster Beverage MNST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion. • Live Nation Entertainment LYV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $6.85 billion. • ICU Medical ICUI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $540.47 million. • Herbalife HLF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $239.09 million. • Flutter Entertainment FLUT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion. • Chime Financial CHYM is expected to report quarterly loss at $4.64 per share on revenue of $503.91 million. • Century Aluminum CENX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $627.29 million. • Xponential Fitness XPOF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $77.20 million. • Texas Roadhouse TXRH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion. • Beauty Health SKIN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $74.62 million. • Rapid7 RPD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $212.02 million. • Ready Capital RC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $116.91 million. • OPAL Fuels OPAL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $88.32 million. • MP Materials MP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $47.03 million. • Integral Ad Science Holdi IAS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $143.65 million. • Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $4.48 billion. • Gilead Sciences GILD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $6.96 billion. • Expedia Group EXPE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.88 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion. • EOG Resources EOG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $5.44 billion. • Ellington Financial EFC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $85.99 million. • VAALCO Energy EGY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $97.35 million. • Coherus Oncology CHRS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $9.62 million. • AvePoint AVPT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $96.37 million. • Array Technologies ARRY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $288.36 million. • SANUWAVE Health SNWV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $10.14 million. • Pangaea Logistics Solns PANL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $127.03 million. • Quanterix QTRX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $29.04 million. • Yelp YELP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $365.46 million. • Wynn Resorts WYNN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion. • Wheaton Precious Metals WPM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $472.00 million. • Vistagen Therapeutics VTGN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $389 thousand. • Victory Capital Holdings VCTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $336.39 million. • Twilio TWLO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion. • Trade Desk TTD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $685.40 million. • Tripadvisor TRIP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $530.00 million. • Atlassian TEAM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion. • E W Scripps SSP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $543.92 million. • Sweetgreen SG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $191.68 million. • Rocket Lab RKLB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $135.28 million. • Relay Therapeutics RLAY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $245 thousand. • RealReal REAL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $159.84 million. • PTC Therapeutics PTCT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.07 per share on revenue of $172.68 million. • PPL PPL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion. • Onto Innovation ONTO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $250.34 million. • Natera NTRA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $475.14 million. • Energy Vault Holdings NRGV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $35.54 million. • Manitowoc Co MTW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $578.98 million. • Mach Natural Resources MNR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $240.34 million. • Microchip Technology MCHP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion. • Lionsgate Studios LION is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $563.74 million. • loanDepot LDI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $317.11 million. • Karman Holdings KRMN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $105.23 million. • Kura Oncology KURA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $95.74 million. • INmune Bio INMB is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • i3 Verticals IIIV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $50.08 million. • CIMG IMG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $573.97 million. • Iamgold IAG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $573.97 million. • HireQuest HQI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $7.60 million. • Grindr GRND is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $104.78 million. • Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $43.83 million. • Globus Medical GMED is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $742.32 million. • Guild Holdings GHLD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $293.83 million. • Fox Factory Holding FOXF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $347.75 million. • JFrog FROG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $122.83 million. • Funko FNKO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $183.88 million. • Forum Energy Technologies FET is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $190.41 million. • Evolent Health EVH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $458.62 million. • ESCO Technologies ESE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $318.61 million. • Consolidated Edison ED is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion. • Dynavax Technologies DVAX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $87.03 million. • Diamondrock Hospitality DRH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $305.57 million. • Definitive Healthcare DH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $59.22 million. • Cytokinetics CYTK is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.35 per share on revenue of $2.76 million. • CytomX Therapeutics CTMX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $18.28 million. • Cleanspark CLSK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $198.24 million. • Cherry Hill Mortgage CHMI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.32 million. • B2Gold BTG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $702.29 million. • Allbirds BIRD is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.80 per share on revenue of $39.26 million. • Ascendis Pharma ASND is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.42 per share on revenue of $162.81 million. • Aris Water Solutions ARIS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $170.61 million. • Aris Mining ARMN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $204.50 million. • Apyx Medical APYX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $11.70 million. • Ambac Financial Group AMBC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $55.59 million. • Alector ALEC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.81 million. • Aspen Insurance Hldgs AHL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $790.78 million. • Abacus Global Management ABL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $42.53 million. • AbCellera Biologics ABCL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $6.58 million. • Research Frontiers REFR is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • BioAtla BCAB is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • TruBridge TBRG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $86.67 million. • Horizon Tech Finance HRZN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $24.46 million. • Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Lifecore Biomedical LFCR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $35.52 million. • SenesTech SNES is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • Trevi Therapeutics TRVI is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Corvus Pharma CRVS is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • scPharmaceuticals SCPH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $15.81 million. • Nephros NEPH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $3.60 million. • ePlus PLUS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $516.70 million. • Globalstar GSAT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $62.95 million. • Skillz SKLZ is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.45 per share on revenue of $22.80 million. • Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $27.09 million. • Fidus Investment FDUS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $37.63 million. • Microvision MVIS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $600 thousand. • QuinStreet QNST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $256.68 million. • Inuvo INUV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $23.93 million. • Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings DNA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.44 per share on revenue of $42.16 million. • Lisata Therapeutics LSTA is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • GigaCloud Tech GCT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $290.13 million. • Good Times Restaurants GTIM is projected to report earnings for its third quarter. • Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • XPLR Infr XIFR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $371.99 million. • FiscalNote Holdings NOTE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $22.82 million. • Serve Robotics SERV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $630 thousand. • Kratos Defense & Security KTOS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $306.20 million. • Clipper Realty CLPR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $39.10 million. • Skye Bioscience SKYE is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • Peakstone Realty Tr PKST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $54.36 million. • Erie Indemnity ERIE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.55 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion. • Kingsway Financial Servs KFS is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Verastem VSTM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $6.94 million. • CytoSorbents CTSO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $9.15 million. • Amphastar Pharma AMPH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $171.88 million. • Nextdoor Holdings NXDR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $60.70 million. • AVITA Medical RCEL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $34.27 million. • Legacy Housing LEGH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $43.47 million. • Alta Equipment Group ALTG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $478.11 million. • Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $16.71 million. • Health Catalyst HCAT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $80.56 million. • Golden Entertainment GDEN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $166.60 million. • CarGurus CARG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $232.43 million. • Brighthouse Finl BHF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.51 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion. • Akamai Technologies AKAM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion. • Applied Optoelectronics AAOI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $105.43 million. • StepStone Group STEP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $238.37 million. • RxSight RXST is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $33.60 million. • Pinterest PINS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $975.16 million. • Metallus MTUS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $289.63 million. • HASI HASI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $27.20 million. • Coincheck Group CNCK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $454.44 million. • AMN Healthcare Services AMN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $652.16 million. • Amprius Technologies AMPX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $12.62 million. • Mitek Systems MITK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $43.85 million. • Turtle Beach TBCH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $56.70 million. • PureCycle Technologies PCT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $3.58 million. • NWPX Infrastructure NWPX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $120.72 million. • BioLife Solutions BLFS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $23.73 million. • WM Tech MAPS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $45.00 million. • Eventbrite EB is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $71.78 million. • Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $66.82 million. • Alpha Teknova TKNO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $9.90 million. • Natural Grocers NGVC is likely to report earnings for its third quarter. • AudioEye AEYE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $9.93 million. • Sensus Healthcare SRTS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $9.10 million. • Expensify EXFY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $36.15 million. • Puma Biotechnology PBYI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $51.27 million. • Federal Agricultural AGM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.29 per share on revenue of $96.54 million. • Geospace Technologies GEOS is projected to report earnings for its third quarter. • Artivion AORT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $108.08 million. • Treace Medical Concepts TMCI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $47.05 million. • Owlet OWLT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $22.04 million. • Vtex VTEX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $60.22 million. • Valhi VHI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $22.07 million. • Trupanion TRUP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $346.67 million. • Silvercorp Metals SVM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $81.24 million. • Sasol SSL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $69.98 million. • Sun Life Financial SLF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion. • Sandstorm Gold SAND is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $62.59 million. • PDF Solutions PDFS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $52.15 million. • Omada Health OMDA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $55.34 million. • NGL Energy Partners NGL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $954.72 million. • Indie Semiconductor INDI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $51.49 million. • Hawaiian Electric Indus HE is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • Gen Digital GEN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion. • Doximity DOCS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $139.59 million. • Crinetics Pharmaceuticals CRNX is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.11 per share on revenue of $2.33 million. • Clean Energy Fuels CLNE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $95.51 million. • CompoSecure CMPO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $111.10 million. • John Hancock Finl Opps BTO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $702.29 million. • System1 SST is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.60 per share on revenue of $73.34 million. • Karat Packaging KRT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $123.70 million. • Cidara Therapeutics CDTX is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • Veritone VERI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $23.66 million. • DocGo DCGO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $77.21 million. • Token Cat TC is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • Tucows TCX is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • Joint JYNT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $13.26 million. • Universal Electronics UEIC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $93.89 million. • Biodesix BDSX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $18.54 million. • Corsair Gaming CRSR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $312.16 million. • Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETFo PZA is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • Assured Guaranty AGO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $195.27 million. • Arcosa ACA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $753.56 million. • 10x Genomics TXG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $139.48 million. • Stem STEM is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.79 per share on revenue of $32.72 million. • Progyny PGNY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $321.07 million. • Pacific Biosciences PACB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $36.47 million. • Open Text OTEX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion. • Alliant Energy LNT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $945.12 million. • Jamf Holding JAMF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $168.83 million. • Granite Ridge Resources GRNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $108.19 million. • Goldman Sachs BDC GSBD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $93.68 million. • GoDaddy GDDY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion. • Genpact G is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion. • FIGS FIGS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $144.51 million. • Maplebear CART is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $895.51 million. • Adtalem Glb Education ATGE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $440.42 million. • Astrana Health ASTH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $637.02 million. • Stereotaxis STXS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $8.05 million. • SoundHound AI SOUN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $32.94 million. • Organogenesis Holdings ORGO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $104.75 million. • Vermilion Energy VET is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $534.76 million. • Synaptics SYNA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $280.11 million. • NuScale Power SMR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $10.62 million. • Solventum SOLV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion. • RLJ Lodging RLJ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $365.15 million. • Post Holdings POST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion. • Varex Imaging VREX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $190.27 million. • Velocity Financial VEL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $39.87 million. • Pembina Pipeline PBA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion. • Nerdwallet NRDS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $195.26 million. • Arrowhead Pharma ARWR is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.04 per share on revenue of $33.78 million. • TTEC Holdings TTEC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $495.33 million. • Westrock Coffee WEST is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $238.98 million. • Sezzle SEZL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $94.93 million. • ON24 ONTF is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $34.65 million. • StoneCo STNE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $653.09 million. • Ouster OUST is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $33.86 million. • Kingstone Companies KINS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $47.60 million. • Rackspace Technology RXT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $659.36 million. • LegalZoom.com LZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $182.59 million. • Diodes DIOD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $353.37 million. • Inseego INSG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $38.44 million. • Blend Labs BLND is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $31.72 million. • Dropbox DBX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $618.27 million. • Nerdy NRDY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $46.63 million. • ATN International ATNI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $184.67 million. • Inogen INGN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $90.64 million. • GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF TSL is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • OptimizeRx OPRX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $22.31 million. • Main Street Capital MAIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $137.23 million. • Identiv INVE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $5.10 million. • Alarm.com Holdings ALRM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $244.19 million. • Zymeworks ZYME is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $15.77 million. • Chesapeake Utilities CPK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $183.63 million. • Viavi Solutions VIAV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $285.11 million. • Portman Ridge Finance PTMN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $12.86 million. • BuzzFeed BZFD is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • HCI Group HCI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.49 per share on revenue of $218.79 million. • Arlo Technologies ARLO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $123.29 million. • nLight LASR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $55.17 million. • Willdan Group WLDN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $129.98 million. • Runway Growth Finance RWAY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $34.15 million. • OneStream OS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $141.05 million. • Gladstone Land LAND is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $15.88 million. • Heritage Global HGBL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $12.38 million. • Full House Resorts FLL is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • FTAI Infrastructure FIP is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • Concentra Group Holdings CON is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $537.14 million. • Consensus Cloud Solns CCSI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $86.61 million. • Barings BDC BBDC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $66.82 million. • American Healthcare REIT AHR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $542.58 million. • Nu Skin Enterprises NUS is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. 