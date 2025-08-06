Preview: Beauty Health's Earnings

Beauty Health SKIN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that Beauty Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.
The market awaits Beauty Health's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Overview of Past Earnings
Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 50.81% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Beauty Health's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.09
|-0.12
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|-0.08
|-0.15
|-0.10
|Price Change %
|51.0%
|-6.0%
|9.0%
|-13.0%
Performance of Beauty Health Shares
Shares of Beauty Health were trading at $1.65 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.
To track all earnings releases for Beauty Health visit their earnings calendar on our site.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.