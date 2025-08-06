Preview: Beauty Health's Earnings

Beauty Health SKIN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Beauty Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

The market awaits Beauty Health's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 50.81% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Beauty Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.09 -0.12 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.08 -0.15 -0.10 Price Change % 51.0% -6.0% 9.0% -13.0%

Performance of Beauty Health Shares

Shares of Beauty Health were trading at $1.65 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

