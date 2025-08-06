A Peek at Perma-Fix Envirn Servs's Future Earnings

Perma-Fix Envirn Servs PESI is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Perma-Fix Envirn Servs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14.

The market awaits Perma-Fix Envirn Servs's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.16% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Perma-Fix Envirn Servs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.12 -0.10 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.22 -0.15 -0.27 Price Change % -1.0% -0.0% 0.0% 0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Perma-Fix Envirn Servs were trading at $11.23 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Perma-Fix Envirn Servs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.