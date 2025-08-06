Insights Ahead: VistaGen Therapeutics's Quarterly Earnings

VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that VistaGen Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.45.

Investors in VistaGen Therapeutics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 13.45% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at VistaGen Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -0.49 -0.52 -0.39 -0.40 EPS Actual -0.44 -0.46 -0.42 -0.35 Price Change % -13.0% 4.0% 1.0% -3.0%

Tracking VistaGen Therapeutics's Stock Performance

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics were trading at $2.92 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for VistaGen Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.