August 6, 2025 4:02 PM 1 min read

Earnings Preview: Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science IAS is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Integral Ad Science will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12.

The market awaits Integral Ad Science's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.09, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Integral Ad Science's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.14 0.25 0.07 0.02
EPS Actual 0.05 0.09 0.10 0.05
Price Change % 0.0% 9.0% -15.0% 14.000000000000002%

Performance of Integral Ad Science Shares

Shares of Integral Ad Science were trading at $8.05 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.96%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Integral Ad Science visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Overview
