Exploring Pangaea Logistics Solns's Earnings Expectations

Pangaea Logistics Solns PANL will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Pangaea Logistics Solns to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

The market awaits Pangaea Logistics Solns's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 2.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pangaea Logistics Solns's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.12 0.17 0.27 0.15 EPS Actual -0.03 0.16 0.24 0.10 Price Change % -2.0% 12.0% -7.000000000000001% -1.0%

Pangaea Logistics Solns Share Price Analysis

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solns were trading at $5.02 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

