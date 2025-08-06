Insights Ahead: TripAdvisor's Quarterly Earnings

TripAdvisor TRIP is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that TripAdvisor will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.

The announcement from TripAdvisor is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 4.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TripAdvisor's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.21 0.44 0.37 EPS Actual 0.14 0.30 0.50 0.39 Price Change % 4.0% -8.0% -11.0% -17.0%

Tracking TripAdvisor's Stock Performance

Shares of TripAdvisor were trading at $16.23 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.07%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about TripAdvisor

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor has received a total of 6 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $16.38, the consensus suggests a potential 0.92% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Tripadvisor, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Tripadvisor are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tripadvisor Neutral 0.76% $371M -1.39%

Key Takeaway:

Tripadvisor ranks in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth. It is at the top for gross profit. It is at the bottom for return on equity.

All You Need to Know About TripAdvisor

Tripadvisor is the world's leading travel metasearch company. Its platform offers 1 billion reviews and information on several million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. In 2024, 52% of revenue came from the company's core Brand Tripadvisor segment, which includes hotel revenue generated through advertising on its metasearch platform. Viator, its experiences brand, was 46% of sales in 2024, and TheFork, its dining brand, represented 10% of revenue (about 8% of sales were intersegment, which are eliminated from consolidated revenue).

TripAdvisor: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: TripAdvisor displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.76%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: TripAdvisor's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -2.76%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TripAdvisor's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): TripAdvisor's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.41%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: TripAdvisor's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.97. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

