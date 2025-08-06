Exploring Sweetgreen's Earnings Expectations

Sweetgreen SG is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Sweetgreen will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

The announcement from Sweetgreen is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 16.18% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Sweetgreen's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.18 -0.13 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.25 -0.18 -0.13 Price Change % -16.0% 0.0% -6.0% 33.0%

Performance of Sweetgreen Shares

Shares of Sweetgreen were trading at $12.46 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53.51%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Sweetgreen

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Sweetgreen.

The consensus rating for Sweetgreen is Neutral, based on 16 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $19.62, there's a potential 57.46% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Arcos Dorados Holdings, Cracker Barrel Old and First Watch Restaurant Gr, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Arcos Dorados Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $8.8, suggesting a potential 29.37% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cracker Barrel Old, with an average 1-year price target of $57.14, suggesting a potential 358.59% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for First Watch Restaurant Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $21.75, suggesting a potential 74.56% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Arcos Dorados Holdings, Cracker Barrel Old and First Watch Restaurant Gr are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sweetgreen Neutral 5.36% $29.69M -5.70% Arcos Dorados Holdings Neutral -0.44% $119.71M 2.72% Cracker Barrel Old Neutral 0.49% $269.09M 2.70% First Watch Restaurant Gr Buy 16.41% $48.77M -0.14%

Key Takeaway:

Sweetgreen ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Get to Know Sweetgreen Better

Sweetgreen Inc is a mission-driven, next-generation restaurant and lifestyle brand that serves healthy food at scale. Its bold vision is to be as ubiquitous as traditional fast food, but with the transparency and quality that consumers increasingly expect. It is creating plant-forward, seasonal, and earth-friendly meals from fresh ingredients and produce that prioritizes organic, regenerative, and local sourcing.

Key Indicators: Sweetgreen's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sweetgreen's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.36% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.06%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.7%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sweetgreen's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.96%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Sweetgreen's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.76, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Sweetgreen visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.