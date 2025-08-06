August 6, 2025 2:06 PM 1 min read

Walker & Dunlop's Earnings: A Preview

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Walker & Dunlop WD will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Walker & Dunlop to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10.

Investors in Walker & Dunlop are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.15 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.18% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Walker & Dunlop's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.70 1.51 1.01 0.79
EPS Actual 0.85 1.34 1.19 1.23
Price Change % 0.0% 0.0% 1.0% 0.0%

Performance of Walker & Dunlop Shares

Shares of Walker & Dunlop were trading at $76.14 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Walker & Dunlop visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

WD Logo
WDWalker & Dunlop Inc
$75.06-1.42%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
16.92
Growth
65.87
Quality
32.04
Value
22.77
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved