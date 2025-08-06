Walker & Dunlop's Earnings: A Preview

Walker & Dunlop WD will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Walker & Dunlop to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10.

Investors in Walker & Dunlop are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.15 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.18% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Walker & Dunlop's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.70 1.51 1.01 0.79 EPS Actual 0.85 1.34 1.19 1.23 Price Change % 0.0% 0.0% 1.0% 0.0%

Performance of Walker & Dunlop Shares

Shares of Walker & Dunlop were trading at $76.14 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.