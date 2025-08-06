A Peek at D-Wave Quantum's Future Earnings

D-Wave Quantum QBTS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect D-Wave Quantum to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

Anticipation surrounds D-Wave Quantum's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.43% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at D-Wave Quantum's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.06 -0.08 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.08 -0.11 -0.10 Price Change % 6.0% 47.0% -12.0% 5.0%

Performance of D-Wave Quantum Shares

Shares of D-Wave Quantum were trading at $18.3 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2108.31%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on D-Wave Quantum

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on D-Wave Quantum.

The consensus rating for D-Wave Quantum is Buy, based on 14 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $19.14, there's a potential 4.59% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Clearwater Analytics Hldg, MARA Holdings and Vertex, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Clearwater Analytics Hldg, with an average 1-year price target of $31.5, suggesting a potential 72.13% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for MARA Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $22.89, suggesting a potential 25.08% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Vertex, with an average 1-year price target of $44.0, suggesting a potential 140.44% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Clearwater Analytics Hldg, MARA Holdings and Vertex, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity D-Wave Quantum Buy 508.56% $13.88M -4.01% Clearwater Analytics Hldg Outperform 23.51% $92.94M 0.61% MARA Holdings Outperform 64.31% $196.75M 18.98% Vertex Neutral 12.94% $112.99M 5.86%

Key Takeaway:

D-Wave Quantum ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth, with the lowest percentage among peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit. In terms of Return on Equity, D-Wave Quantum is at the bottom as well. Overall, D-Wave Quantum lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc is in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and it is the commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. It delivers customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. Its annealing quantum computers are accessible through the company's LeapTM cloud service.

Understanding the Numbers: D-Wave Quantum's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: D-Wave Quantum's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 508.56%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: D-Wave Quantum's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -36.14%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): D-Wave Quantum's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): D-Wave Quantum's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.19.

