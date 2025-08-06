A Look Ahead: Goodyear Tire & Rubber's Earnings Forecast

Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Goodyear Tire & Rubber to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.33, leading to a 0.64% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Goodyear Tire & Rubber's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.31 0.21 0.13 EPS Actual -0.04 0.39 0.37 0.19 Price Change % -1.0% 17.0% 14.000000000000002% -16.0%

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Share Price Analysis

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber were trading at $10.07 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.36%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The consensus rating for Goodyear Tire & Rubber is Outperform, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $17.0, there's a potential 68.82% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Goodyear Tire & Rubber, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Goodyear Tire & Rubber are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Goodyear Tire & Rubber Outperform -6.26% $740M 2.37%

Key Takeaway:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber underperforms in revenue growth compared to its peers. It ranks at the bottom in terms of gross profit. The company's return on equity is also lower than its peers. Overall, Goodyear Tire & Rubber lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

Delving into Goodyear Tire & Rubber's Background

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co manufactures and sells a variety of rubber tires under the Goodyear brand name. The firm's tires are used for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, mining equipment, farm equipment, and industrial equipment. The company operates its business through three operating segments representing its regional tire businesses: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia Pacific.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Goodyear Tire & Rubber's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.26% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Goodyear Tire & Rubber's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.7%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Goodyear Tire & Rubber's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.37%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Goodyear Tire & Rubber's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.54%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, Goodyear Tire & Rubber faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Goodyear Tire & Rubber visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.