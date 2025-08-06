A Preview Of Victory Capital Holdings's Earnings

Victory Capital Holdings VCTR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Victory Capital Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45.

Investors in Victory Capital Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Victory Capital Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.39 1.37 1.30 1.27 EPS Actual 1.36 1.45 1.35 1.31 Price Change % -2.0% 8.0% 4.0% 4.0%

Market Performance of Victory Capital Holdings's Stock

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings were trading at $69.24 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 47.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Victory Capital Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Victory Capital Holdings.

Analysts have given Victory Capital Holdings a total of 4 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $69.75, indicating a potential 0.74% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of StepStone Group, Affiliated Managers Group and Janus Henderson Group, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for StepStone Group, with an average 1-year price target of $66.75, suggesting a potential 3.6% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Affiliated Managers Group, with an average 1-year price target of $226.0, suggesting a potential 226.4% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Janus Henderson Group, with an average 1-year price target of $42.33, suggesting a potential 38.86% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for StepStone Group, Affiliated Managers Group and Janus Henderson Group are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Victory Capital Holdings Neutral 1.73% $162.38M 5.47% StepStone Group Neutral 5.86% $163.48M -9.51% Affiliated Managers Group Buy -0.68% $266.30M 2.62% Janus Henderson Group Neutral 7.61% $437.30M 3.10%

Key Takeaway:

Victory Capital Holdings ranks in the middle for Consensus. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. It ranks at the top for Gross Profit. It ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

Discovering Victory Capital Holdings: A Closer Look

Victory Capital Holdings Inc is an independent investment management firm. The company operates its business through franchises and solutions platform. It provides centralized distribution, marketing, and operations infrastructure to the company's franchises and solutions platform. The company operates through one business segment that is Investment management services and products to institutional, intermediary, retirement platforms, and individual investors. The franchises and solutions platform manages a variety of investment strategies for its customers. It derives majority of its revenues from asset-based fees from investment management products and services to individuals and institutions.

A Deep Dive into Victory Capital Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Victory Capital Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.73%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.22%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, Victory Capital Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

