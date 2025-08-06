Insights Ahead: Prestige Consumer's Quarterly Earnings

Prestige Consumer PBH is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Prestige Consumer will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00.

Prestige Consumer bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.3% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Prestige Consumer's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.29 1.16 1.08 0.86 EPS Actual 1.32 1.22 1.09 0.90 Price Change % 0.0% -0.0% 0.0% -1.0%

Prestige Consumer Share Price Analysis

Shares of Prestige Consumer were trading at $74.04 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Prestige Consumer visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.