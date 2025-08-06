August 6, 2025 1:01 PM 1 min read

Insights Ahead: Prestige Consumer's Quarterly Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Prestige Consumer PBH is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Prestige Consumer will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00.

Prestige Consumer bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.3% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Prestige Consumer's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025
EPS Estimate 1.29 1.16 1.08 0.86
EPS Actual 1.32 1.22 1.09 0.90
Price Change % 0.0% -0.0% 0.0% -1.0%

Prestige Consumer Share Price Analysis

Shares of Prestige Consumer were trading at $74.04 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Prestige Consumer visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

PBH Logo
PBHPrestige Consumer Healthcare Inc
$74.02-0.03%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
49.15
Growth
88.82
Quality
81.93
Value
28.14
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved