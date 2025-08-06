Insights Ahead: Nexstar Media Gr's Quarterly Earnings

Nexstar Media Gr NXST is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Nexstar Media Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.79.

Anticipation surrounds Nexstar Media Gr's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.17, leading to a 0.34% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Nexstar Media Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 3.20 8.02 5.41 4.17 EPS Actual 3.37 7.56 5.27 3.54 Price Change % 0.0% 4.0% -12.0% -3.0%

Tracking Nexstar Media Gr's Stock Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Gr were trading at $187.23 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.81%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Nexstar Media Gr

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Nexstar Media Gr.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Nexstar Media Gr, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $206.67, suggesting a potential 10.38% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Paramount Glb, Tegna and Sinclair, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Paramount Glb, with an average 1-year price target of $11.43, suggesting a potential 93.9% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tegna, with an average 1-year price target of $20.5, suggesting a potential 89.05% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Sinclair, with an average 1-year price target of $13.0, suggesting a potential 93.06% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Paramount Glb, Tegna and Sinclair, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Nexstar Media Gr Outperform -3.89% $683M 4.80% Paramount Glb Underperform 0.53% $2.23B 0.34% Tegna Buy -4.79% $239.06M 1.92% Sinclair Underperform -2.76% $358M -30.62%

Key Takeaway:

Nexstar Media Gr ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Unveiling the Story Behind Nexstar Media Gr

Nexstar is the largest television station owner-operator in the United States with over 200 stations in 116 markets, reaching 220 million people. Of its 200 stations, 155 are affiliated with the four national broadcast networks: CBS, Fox, NBC, and ABC. The 2019 merger with Tribune made Nexstar the top broadcast affiliate for both Fox and CBS as well as the number two partner for NBC and number three for ABC. The firm maintains stations in 13 of the top 20 television markets and reaches 68% of US TV households. Nexstar also owns NewsNation (formerly WGN), a cable news network, 75% of the fifth national broadcaster, the CW, and a 31% stake in Food Network and Cooking Channel.

Nexstar Media Gr: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Nexstar Media Gr's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.89%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nexstar Media Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.94% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Nexstar Media Gr's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.91. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Nexstar Media Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.