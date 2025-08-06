Earnings Outlook For Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two Interactive TTWO is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Take-Two Interactive to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.47.

Anticipation surrounds Take-Two Interactive's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.41% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Take-Two Interactive's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.08 0.57 0.41 0.02 EPS Actual 1.08 0.72 0.66 0.05 Price Change % -2.0% 14.000000000000002% 8.0% 4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive were trading at $225.92 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 62.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Take-Two Interactive

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Take-Two Interactive.

With 10 analyst ratings, Take-Two Interactive has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $259.4, indicating a potential 14.82% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Electronic Arts, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Electronic Arts, with an average 1-year price target of $172.71, suggesting a potential 23.55% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Electronic Arts are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Take-Two Interactive Outperform 13.08% $803.30M -95.06% Electronic Arts Neutral 0.66% $1.39B 3.22%

Key Takeaway:

In terms of consensus, Take-Two Interactive is rated higher than its peers. For revenue growth, Take-Two Interactive is at the top among its peers. When it comes to gross profit, Take-Two Interactive is at the bottom compared to its peers. Regarding return on equity, Take-Two Interactive is performing worse than its peers.

Get to Know Take-Two Interactive Better

Take-Two is one of the largest global developers and publishers of video games, with labels including Rockstar, 2K, and Zynga. Grand Theft Auto is the firm's biggest franchise, accounting for about 30% of total sales for the past decade. NBA 2K is the industry's dominant basketball video game, with Take-Two releasing a new version annually. Other notable franchises include Red Dead Redemption, Borderlands, and Civilization. Typically, more than three quarters of the firm's sales are from in-game spending, with the remainder coming from initial game sales. Since acquiring Zynga in 2022, mobile makes up about half of total sales.

Understanding the Numbers: Take-Two Interactive's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Take-Two Interactive's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.08% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Take-Two Interactive's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -235.46%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Take-Two Interactive's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -95.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Take-Two Interactive's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -34.09%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Take-Two Interactive's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.92, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Take-Two Interactive visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.