Earnings Preview: Talen Energy

Talen Energy TLN is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Talen Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.48.

Anticipation surrounds Talen Energy's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $3.65, leading to a 1.51% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Talen Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2025 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.71 -0.07 1.15 EPS Actual -2.94 1.81 3.16 7.6 Price Change % -2.0% 3.0% -1.0% 2.0%

Tracking Talen Energy's Stock Performance

Shares of Talen Energy were trading at $384.27 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 220.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Talen Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.