Martin Marietta Materials Earnings Preview

Martin Marietta Materials MLM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Martin Marietta Materials will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.27.

Investors in Martin Marietta Materials are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.21% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Martin Marietta Materials's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.85 4.56 6.31 5.40 EPS Actual 1.90 4.79 5.91 5.26 Price Change % -0.0% 3.0% -2.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of Martin Marietta Materials's Stock

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials were trading at $607.5 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.27%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Martin Marietta Materials

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Martin Marietta Materials.

With 4 analyst ratings, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $599.25, indicating a potential 1.36% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Vulcan Materials, Amrize and CRH, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Vulcan Materials, with an average 1-year price target of $301.83, suggesting a potential 50.32% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Amrize, with an average 1-year price target of $58.5, suggesting a potential 90.37% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CRH, with an average 1-year price target of $105.0, suggesting a potential 82.72% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Vulcan Materials, Amrize and CRH, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Martin Marietta Materials Neutral 8.15% $335M 1.25% Vulcan Materials Neutral 4.37% $625.20M 3.88% Amrize Outperform -3.92% $222M -0.43% CRH Neutral 3.41% $1.84B -0.44%

Key Takeaway:

Martin Marietta Materials ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials is one of the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). In 2024, Martin Marietta sold 191 million tons of aggregates. Martin Marietta's most important markets include Texas, Colorado, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, accounting for most of its sales. The company also produces cement in Texas and uses its aggregates in its asphalt and ready-mixed concrete businesses. Martin's magnesia specialties business produces magnesia-based chemical products and dolomitic lime.

A Deep Dive into Martin Marietta Materials's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Martin Marietta Materials displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.15%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Martin Marietta Materials's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.57%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Martin Marietta Materials's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.25%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Martin Marietta Materials's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.65%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Martin Marietta Materials's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.64. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.