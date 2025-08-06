Insights into Datadog's Upcoming Earnings

Datadog DDOG is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Datadog to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26.

Anticipation surrounds Datadog's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.04% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Datadog's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.43 0.40 0.37 EPS Actual 0.46 0.49 0.57 0.53 Price Change % -0.0% -4.0% -4.0% -2.0%

Datadog Share Price Analysis

Shares of Datadog were trading at $132.94 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.46%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Datadog

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Datadog.

Datadog has received a total of 14 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $151.5, the consensus suggests a potential 13.96% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Atlassian, Roper Technologies and Circle Internet Group, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Atlassian, with an average 1-year price target of $264.8, suggesting a potential 99.19% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Roper Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $642.6, suggesting a potential 383.38% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Circle Internet Group, with an average 1-year price target of $172.27, suggesting a potential 29.58% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Atlassian, Roper Technologies and Circle Internet Group are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Datadog Buy 24.59% $603.92M 0.88% Atlassian Outperform 14.09% $1.14B -5.47% Roper Technologies Neutral 13.21% $1.35B 1.95% Circle Internet Group Neutral 58.47% $155.31M 0.00%

Key Takeaway:

Datadog ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Datadog is positioned well compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Understanding the Numbers: Datadog's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Datadog showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 24.59% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.24%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Datadog's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.42%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Datadog's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.64, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

