What's Next: Celsius Holdings's Earnings Preview

Celsius Holdings CELH will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Celsius Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24.

The market awaits Celsius Holdings's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.76% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Celsius Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.10 0.03 0.24 EPS Actual 0.18 0.14 0 0.28 Price Change % 1.0% 28.000000000000004% -0.0% -2.0%

Performance of Celsius Holdings Shares

Shares of Celsius Holdings were trading at $42.74 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Celsius Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Celsius Holdings.

The consensus rating for Celsius Holdings is Buy, based on 15 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $51.07, there's a potential 19.49% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Primo Brands and National Beverage, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Primo Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $40.0, suggesting a potential 6.41% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Sell trajectory for National Beverage, with an average 1-year price target of $45.0, suggesting a potential 5.29% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Primo Brands and National Beverage, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Celsius Holdings Buy -7.43% $172.37M 8.17% Primo Brands Outperform 42.08% $521M 0.85% National Beverage Sell 5.49% $113.21M 10.61%

Key Takeaway:

Celsius Holdings ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Discovering Celsius Holdings: A Closer Look

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 95% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages, Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), Celsius On-the-Go powder packets, and the recently acquired portfolio of Alani Nu energy drinks and snacks. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it largely utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

Celsius Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Celsius Holdings faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.43% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Celsius Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.17%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.9%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Celsius Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Celsius Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

