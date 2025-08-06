August 6, 2025 11:01 AM 1 min read

What to Expect from Wynn Resorts's Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Wynn Resorts WYNN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Wynn Resorts will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20.

The announcement from Wynn Resorts is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.17 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.72% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Wynn Resorts's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 1.24 1.27 1.01 1.21
EPS Actual 1.07 2.42 0.90 1.12
Price Change % 1.0% 10.0% -9.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of Wynn Resorts's Stock

Shares of Wynn Resorts were trading at $107.72 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Wynn Resorts visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

WYNN Logo
WYNNWynn Resorts Ltd
$107.63-0.08%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
85.97
Growth
54.48
Quality
N/A
Value
30.77
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved