August 6, 2025 11:01 AM 1 min read

Uncovering Potential: Wheaton Precious Metals's Earnings Preview

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Wheaton Precious Metals WPM is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59.

Investors in Wheaton Precious Metals are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 4.01% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Wheaton Precious Metals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.510 0.430 0.340 0.31
EPS Actual 0.553 0.439 0.337 0.33
Price Change % 4.0% 2.0% 1.0% 2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals were trading at $97.98 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 81.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Wheaton Precious Metals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

WPM Logo
WPMWheaton Precious Metals Corp
$98.410.44%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
91.63
Growth
81.11
Quality
64.14
Value
11.77
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved