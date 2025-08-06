August 6, 2025 10:06 AM 1 min read

Trade Desk's Earnings: A Preview

Trade Desk TTD will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Trade Desk to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34.

Trade Desk bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.08, leading to a 18.6% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Trade Desk's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.25 0.57 0.39 0.35
EPS Actual 0.33 0.59 0.41 0.39
Price Change % 19.0% -33.0% -6.0% 12.0%

Performance of Trade Desk Shares

Shares of Trade Desk were trading at $87.7 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.16%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Trade Desk visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Overview
