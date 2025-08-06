Earnings Outlook For Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA RKLB will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Rocket Lab USA to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

Rocket Lab USA bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.03, leading to a 11.21% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Rocket Lab USA's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.1 -0.11 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.1 -0.10 -0.08 Price Change % -11.0% 3.0% 28.000000000000004% 13.0%

Market Performance of Rocket Lab USA's Stock

Shares of Rocket Lab USA were trading at $44.75 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 826.31%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Rocket Lab USA

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Rocket Lab USA.

The consensus rating for Rocket Lab USA is Buy, derived from 11 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $36.55 implies a potential 18.32% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Curtiss-Wright, BWX Technologies and Woodward, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Curtiss-Wright, with an average 1-year price target of $487.67, suggesting a potential 989.77% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for BWX Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $152.15, suggesting a potential 240.0% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Woodward, with an average 1-year price target of $276.43, suggesting a potential 517.72% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Curtiss-Wright, BWX Technologies and Woodward are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Rocket Lab Buy 32.13% $35.25M -14.90% Curtiss-Wright Buy 12.97% $292.46M 4.05% BWX Technologies Neutral 12.12% $191.40M 6.86% Woodward Buy 7.99% $249.16M 4.51%

Key Takeaway:

Rocket Lab USA ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab Corp is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered multiple satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments Launch Services and Space Systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, and rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

Rocket Lab USA: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Rocket Lab USA displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 32.13%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Rocket Lab USA's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -49.45%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -14.9%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rocket Lab USA's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.97%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Rocket Lab USA's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.14. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Rocket Lab USA visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.