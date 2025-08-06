A Peek at Sempra's Future Earnings

Sempra SRE is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Sempra will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84.

Anticipation surrounds Sempra's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.12, leading to a 0.46% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Sempra's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.32 1.55 1.05 0.99 EPS Actual 1.44 1.50 0.89 0.89 Price Change % -0.0% 3.0% 2.0% 0.0%

Performance of Sempra Shares

Shares of Sempra were trading at $82.37 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Sempra

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Sempra.

Analysts have given Sempra a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $81.4, indicating a potential 1.18% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Dominion Energy, Public Service Enterprise and Consolidated Edison, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Dominion Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $59.33, suggesting a potential 27.97% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Public Service Enterprise, with an average 1-year price target of $94.5, suggesting a potential 14.73% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Consolidated Edison, with an average 1-year price target of $95.83, suggesting a potential 16.34% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Dominion Energy, Public Service Enterprise and Consolidated Edison, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sempra Outperform 4.45% $1.79B 2.97% Dominion Energy Neutral 9.29% $1.92B 2.85% Public Service Enterprise Buy 16.74% $1.12B 3.88% Consolidated Edison Underperform 12.10% $2.64B 3.46%

Key Takeaway:

Sempra ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It ranks second in gross profit. It ranks last in return on equity. Overall, Sempra is positioned in the middle compared to its peers based on the provided metrics.

All You Need to Know About Sempra

Sempra Energy serves one of the largest utility customer bases in the United States. It distributes natural gas and electricity in Southern California and owns 80% of Oncor, a transmission and distribution business in Texas. SoCalGas and San Diego Gas & Electric distribute gas to more than 20 million customers, while Oncor serves more than 10 million Texas customers. Sempra Infrastructure partners, of which Sempra holds a controlling ownership, owns and operates liquefied natural gas facilities in North America and infrastructure in Mexico.

Sempra: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Sempra showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.45% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Sempra's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 23.83%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sempra's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.97%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sempra's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.93%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, Sempra adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Sempra visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.