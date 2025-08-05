An Overview of TKO Group Holdings's Earnings

TKO Group Holdings TKO will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate TKO Group Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13.

The market awaits TKO Group Holdings's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.14, leading to a 5.5% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at TKO Group Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.16 0.50 0.87 EPS Actual 0.69 0.28 0.28 0.72 Price Change % -6.0% -6.0% -2.0% 1.0%

TKO Group Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of TKO Group Holdings were trading at $165.76 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 49.27%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on TKO Group Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding TKO Group Holdings.

TKO Group Holdings has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $186.67, the consensus suggests a potential 12.61% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Roku, Warner Music Gr and Liberty Media, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Roku, with an average 1-year price target of $100.34, suggesting a potential 39.47% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Warner Music Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $32.36, suggesting a potential 80.48% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Liberty Media, with an average 1-year price target of $106.0, suggesting a potential 36.05% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Roku, Warner Music Gr and Liberty Media, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity TKO Group Holdings Buy 3.79% $701.18M 1.42% Roku Outperform 14.76% $497.66M 0.41% Warner Music Gr Neutral -0.67% $693M 6.47% Liberty Media Buy -23.85% $122M 0.07%

Key Takeaway:

TKO Group Holdings ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, TKO Group Holdings is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of revenue growth and gross profit, but lags behind in return on equity.

Get to Know TKO Group Holdings Better

TKO Group Holdings Inc is a sports and sports entertainment company that operates combat sports and sports entertainment companies. It owns and manages valuable sports and entertainment intellectual property. The company distributes content and monetizes its intellectual property through four principal activities: Media Rights and Content, Live Events, Sponsorship, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company has two reportable segments, UFC and WWE. The company generates majority of revenue from the UFC segment. The UFC segment revenue consists of media rights fees associated with the distribution of its programming content, ticket sales, and site fees associated with the business's international live events, sponsorship, and consumer products licensing agreements of UFC-branded products.

Unraveling the Financial Story of TKO Group Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: TKO Group Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.79%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): TKO Group Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): TKO Group Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.42%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: TKO Group Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.74, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

