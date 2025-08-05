NN's Earnings: A Preview

NN NNBR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that NN will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

The announcement from NN is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 10.66% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at NN's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.06 -0.03 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.02 -0.05 -0.02 Price Change % -11.0% -4.0% -20.0% 2.0%

Performance of NN Shares

Shares of NN were trading at $2.18 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.