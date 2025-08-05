August 5, 2025 4:10 PM 1 min read

What to Expect from Montauk Renewables's Earnings

Montauk Renewables MNTK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Montauk Renewables will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

The market awaits Montauk Renewables's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.02, leading to a 8.8% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Montauk Renewables's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.02 0.05 0.09 0.07
EPS Actual 0 -0.06 0.12 -0.01
Price Change % -9.0% -17.0% -21.0% -20.0%

Performance of Montauk Renewables Shares

Shares of Montauk Renewables were trading at $2.1 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 60.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Overview
