Uncovering Potential: Seres Therapeutics's Earnings Preview

Seres Therapeutics MCRB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Seres Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.45.

The market awaits Seres Therapeutics's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $2.15, leading to a 16.1% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Seres Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.60 -4 -4.8 -5.4 EPS Actual 3.75 -1.6 -6.6 -4.4 Price Change % -16.0% 8.0% 0.0% 9.0%

Market Performance of Seres Therapeutics's Stock

Shares of Seres Therapeutics were trading at $14.78 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.66%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.