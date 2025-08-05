Insights Ahead: Leslies's Quarterly Earnings

Leslies LESL is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Leslies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20.

Anticipation surrounds Leslies's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 4.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Leslies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.21 0.11 0.42 EPS Actual -0.25 -0.22 0.02 0.34 Price Change % 5.0% -27.0% -30.0% 14.000000000000002%

Stock Performance

Shares of Leslies were trading at $0.3518 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 87.31%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.