Earnings Outlook For CS Disco

CS Disco LAW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that CS Disco will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

Investors in CS Disco are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 9.92% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at CS Disco's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.11 -0.09 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.07 -0.06 -0.07 Price Change % 10.0% 5.0% -5.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of CS Disco were trading at $4.1 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on CS Disco

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding CS Disco.

CS Disco has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $8.0, the consensus suggests a potential 95.12% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and 8x8, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for 8x8, with an average 1-year price target of $2.85, suggesting a potential 30.49% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and 8x8, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CS Disco Buy 3.04% $27.15M -7.87% 8x8 Buy -1.32% $120.05M -4.59%

Key Takeaway:

CS Disco is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it has a higher Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Delving into CS Disco's Background

CS Disco Inc provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies discovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. Its revenue-generating activities directly relate to the sale and support of legal solutions. It has two primary types of contractual arrangements: usage-based and subscription solutions. The usage-based revenue is derived from contracts under which customers are billed monthly based on their usage. Subscription revenue is derived from contracts where customers are contractually committed to a minimum data volume over a period of time.

Understanding the Numbers: CS Disco's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: CS Disco's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.04%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: CS Disco's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -31.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -7.87%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.54%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.06.

To track all earnings releases for CS Disco visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.