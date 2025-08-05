Earnings Preview For Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment INSE is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Inspired Entertainment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

Anticipation surrounds Inspired Entertainment's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.29 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Inspired Entertainment's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.16 0.15 0.25 0.1 EPS Actual 0.13 0.16 0.21 0.2 Price Change % 0.0% -6.0% 3.0% -2.0%

Performance of Inspired Entertainment Shares

Shares of Inspired Entertainment were trading at $8.81 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.82%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

