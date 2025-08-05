Vasta Platform Earnings Preview

Vasta Platform VSTA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that Vasta Platform will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.
Anticipation surrounds Vasta Platform's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.
New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.
Overview of Past Earnings
In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.35% drop in the share price the following trading session.
Here's a look at Vasta Platform's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.25
|-0.13
|-0.1
|EPS Actual
|0.05
|0.25
|-0.10
|-0.1
|Price Change %
|-0.0%
|6.0%
|-6.0%
|8.0%
Tracking Vasta Platform's Stock Performance
Shares of Vasta Platform were trading at $4.25 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.
To track all earnings releases for Vasta Platform visit their earnings calendar on our site.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.