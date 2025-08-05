A Preview Of Seadrill's Earnings

Seadrill SDRL is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Seadrill will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60.

Seadrill bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.53, leading to a 0.69% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Seadrill's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.30 -0.41 0.07 0.58 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.49 0.49 3.49 Price Change % 1.0% -6.0% 1.0% -6.0%

Tracking Seadrill's Stock Performance

Shares of Seadrill were trading at $28.04 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.