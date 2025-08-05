A Look Ahead: Innovative Ind Props's Earnings Forecast

Innovative Ind Props IIPR will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Innovative Ind Props to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16.

Innovative Ind Props bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.78, which was followed by a 4.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Innovative Ind Props's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.16 2.22 2.29 2.29 EPS Actual 1.94 2.22 2.25 2.29 Price Change % 4.0% -1.0% -11.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Innovative Ind Props were trading at $51.65 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53.5%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.