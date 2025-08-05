Insights into Helmerich & Payne's Upcoming Earnings

Helmerich & Payne HP is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.
Analysts are estimating that Helmerich & Payne will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.
The announcement from Helmerich & Payne is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.
Overview of Past Earnings
In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.58, leading to a 3.47% drop in the share price the following trading session.
Here's a look at Helmerich & Payne's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.60
|0.67
|0.81
|0.77
|EPS Actual
|0.02
|0.71
|0.76
|0.92
|Price Change %
|-3.0%
|-16.0%
|-6.0%
|9.0%
Market Performance of Helmerich & Payne's Stock
Shares of Helmerich & Payne were trading at $15.42 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 54.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.
