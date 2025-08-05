August 5, 2025 2:04 PM 1 min read

Insights into Helmerich & Payne's Upcoming Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Helmerich & Payne HP is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Helmerich & Payne will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

The announcement from Helmerich & Payne is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.58, leading to a 3.47% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Helmerich & Payne's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 0.60 0.67 0.81 0.77
EPS Actual 0.02 0.71 0.76 0.92
Price Change % -3.0% -16.0% -6.0% 9.0%

Market Performance of Helmerich & Payne's Stock

Shares of Helmerich & Payne were trading at $15.42 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 54.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Helmerich & Payne visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

HP Logo
HPHelmerich & Payne Inc
$15.530.71%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
5.54
Growth
43.47
Quality
N/A
Value
95.68
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved