Insights into Helmerich & Payne's Upcoming Earnings

Helmerich & Payne HP is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Helmerich & Payne will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

The announcement from Helmerich & Payne is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.58, leading to a 3.47% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Helmerich & Payne's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.60 0.67 0.81 0.77 EPS Actual 0.02 0.71 0.76 0.92 Price Change % -3.0% -16.0% -6.0% 9.0%

Market Performance of Helmerich & Payne's Stock

Shares of Helmerich & Payne were trading at $15.42 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 54.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.