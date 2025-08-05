A Look Ahead: Horace Mann Educators's Earnings Forecast

Horace Mann Educators HMN will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Horace Mann Educators to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60.

The announcement from Horace Mann Educators is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.13, leading to a 0.24% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Horace Mann Educators's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.94 1.03 0.72 0.19 EPS Actual 1.07 1.62 0.76 0.27 Price Change % 0.0% 5.0% 5.0% -1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Horace Mann Educators were trading at $41.9 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Horace Mann Educators

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Horace Mann Educators.

Analysts have provided Horace Mann Educators with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $47.33, suggesting a potential 12.96% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Trupanion, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Trupanion, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Trupanion Outperform 11.71% $51.10M -0.45%

Key Takeaway:

Horace Mann Educators ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity. Overall, Horace Mann Educators is positioned lower compared to its peers based on the provided metrics.

All You Need to Know About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp is a diversified insurance holding company that markets and underwrites personal lines of property and casualty insurance, retirement annuities, and life insurance. The company's property and casualty operations focus on automobile and homeowner insurance, while the retirement annuities are 403(b) tax-qualified products. Horace Mann Educators markets its products to kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. The Company conducts and manages its business in four reporting segments: (1) Property & Casualty, (2) Life & Retirement, (3) Supplemental & Group Benefits and (4) Corporate & Other.

Horace Mann Educators: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Horace Mann Educators showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.34% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Horace Mann Educators's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.55% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.9%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Horace Mann Educators's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.41.

To track all earnings releases for Horace Mann Educators visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.