Examining the Future: National Vision Holdings's Earnings Outlook

National Vision Holdings EYE will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate National Vision Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

National Vision Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 6.85% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at National Vision Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.32 -0.05 0.06 0.09 EPS Actual 0.34 -0.04 0.12 0.15 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% -3.0% -2.0% 0.0%

Market Performance of National Vision Holdings's Stock

Shares of National Vision Holdings were trading at $25.07 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 125.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for National Vision Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.