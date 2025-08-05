Earnings Outlook For Oscar Health

Oscar Health OSCR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Oscar Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.86.

Oscar Health bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.11, leading to a 0.24% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Oscar Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.81 -0.58 -0.17 0.15 EPS Actual 0.92 -0.62 -0.22 0.20 Price Change % 0.0% 3.0% -1.0% 11.0%

Performance of Oscar Health Shares

Shares of Oscar Health were trading at $13.84 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Oscar Health visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.