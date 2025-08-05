Soleno Therapeutics's Earnings: A Preview

Soleno Therapeutics SLNO is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Soleno Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.53.

The market awaits Soleno Therapeutics's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Soleno Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.93 -0.64 -0.63 -0.63 EPS Actual -0.95 -1.27 -1.83 -0.57 Price Change % 2.0% 9.0% 0.0% 3.0%

Performance of Soleno Therapeutics Shares

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics were trading at $84.12 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 86.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

