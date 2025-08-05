August 5, 2025 1:03 PM 1 min read

Uncovering Potential: PROCEPT BioRobotics's Earnings Preview

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

PROCEPT BioRobotics PRCT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that PROCEPT BioRobotics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.41.

The announcement from PROCEPT BioRobotics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PROCEPT BioRobotics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.49 -0.35 -0.49 -0.52
EPS Actual -0.45 -0.35 -0.40 -0.50
Price Change % -0.0% 9.0% 6.0% -7.000000000000001%

Performance of PROCEPT BioRobotics Shares

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics were trading at $49.6 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for PROCEPT BioRobotics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

PRCT Logo
PRCTPROCEPT BioRobotics Corp
$49.38-0.44%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
17.56
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
46.89
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved