Uncovering Potential: PROCEPT BioRobotics's Earnings Preview

PROCEPT BioRobotics PRCT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that PROCEPT BioRobotics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.41.

The announcement from PROCEPT BioRobotics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PROCEPT BioRobotics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.49 -0.35 -0.49 -0.52 EPS Actual -0.45 -0.35 -0.40 -0.50 Price Change % -0.0% 9.0% 6.0% -7.000000000000001%

Performance of PROCEPT BioRobotics Shares

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics were trading at $49.6 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

