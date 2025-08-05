August 5, 2025 1:02 PM 1 min read

Uncovering Potential: Planet Fitness's Earnings Preview

Planet Fitness PLNT is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Planet Fitness to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79.

The market awaits Planet Fitness's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.03, leading to a 4.4% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Planet Fitness's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.62 0.62 0.58 0.66
EPS Actual 0.59 0.70 0.64 0.71
Price Change % -4.0% 1.0% 1.0% -1.0%

Performance of Planet Fitness Shares

Shares of Planet Fitness were trading at $110.28 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 45.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

