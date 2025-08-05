An Overview of Ormat Technologies's Earnings

Ormat Technologies ORA will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Ormat Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

The market awaits Ormat Technologies's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.49% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ormat Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.50 0.31 0.39 EPS Actual 0.68 0.72 0.42 0.40 Price Change % 2.0% 1.0% 1.0% -2.0%

Ormat Technologies Share Price Analysis

Shares of Ormat Technologies were trading at $88.38 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Ormat Technologies

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Ormat Technologies.

Analysts have given Ormat Technologies a total of 6 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $91.5, indicating a potential 3.53% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Ormat Technologies, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and Ormat Technologies, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ormat Technologies Outperform 2.50% $72.93M 1.65%

Key Takeaway:

Ormat Technologies ranks at the top among peers for Revenue Growth, indicating strong performance in this area. It is positioned in the middle for Gross Profit, suggesting average performance compared to peers. For Return on Equity, Ormat Technologies is at the bottom, showing lower profitability relative to its peers.

Discovering Ormat Technologies: A Closer Look

Ormat Technologies Inc is engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy power business. It is engaged in three business segments: Electricity Segment. where the company develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal, solar PV and recovered energy-based power plants in the United States and geothermal power plants in other countries and sell the electricity generated. Product Segment includes designing, manufacturing and selling equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation and providing services relating to the engineering, procurement and construction of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. Energy Storage Segment includes owning and operating grid-connected which provide capacity, energy and ancillary services directly to the electric grid.

Financial Insights: Ormat Technologies

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Ormat Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.5%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ormat Technologies's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.65%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ormat Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.05.

